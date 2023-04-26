'That's How You Lead': Aamir Khan's Big Praise For PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Aamir Khan attended an event to mark the 100th episode of PM Modi's radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'

"Mann Ki Baat" is an important piece of communication through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 'National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100'.

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

The 100th episode of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

"It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading..."

VIDEO | "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions," says Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jrUAawtyAC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

"That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It's an) important communication that happens in 'Mann Ki Baat'," Aamir Khan told Press Trust of India.

Asked if PM Modi only talks about his "mann ki baat" (what he wants to talk about) in the radio programme, the Bollywood superstar said, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

Later in the day, the "Laal Singh Chaddha" actor will participate in a panel called "Awahan Se Jan Andolan".



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)