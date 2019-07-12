'Thanks For Opportunities': Rahul Gandhi Tweets On BJP-RSS Opponents

Rahul Gandhi has been attending courts in defamation cases for the last few weeks

Rahul Gandhi today said he is thankful to his opponents in the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for giving him "platforms and opportunities" to fight them in public.

Mr Gandhi appeared in a court in Ahmedabad today in a defamation case filed by a bank and its chairman against him and other Congress leaders.

The Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel, alleged Mr Gandhi wrongly claimed that falsely the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid ones within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/ BJP.



I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public.



Satyameva Jayate 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2019

Mr Gandhi has been criss-crossing the country for the last few weeks to appear in courts in defamation cases filed mostly by people linked to the RSS and the BJP.

On July 4, Mr Gandhi pleaded "not guilty" before a Mumbai court that was hearing a defamation case filed by an RSS worker over his comments allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh's killing with "BJP-RSS ideology". He was granted bail on surety of Rs 15,000.

A week later, he was summoned to appear before an Ahmedabad court on August 9, in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP member who alleged the Congress leader made derogatory statements against Amit Shah in April. Mr Gandhi, on April 23, attacked BJP chief Amit Shah citing an old murder case in which the BJP leader was discharged five years ago. He also levelled corruption allegations against Mr Shah's son, Jay Shah.

"Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (wow, what majesty)... Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs. 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in 3 months," Mr Gandhi had said.

On July 7, Mr Gandhi was granted bail by a Patna court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for allegedly saying "all thieves have the surname Modi", at an election rally in Maharashtra.

Mr Gandhi took over as party chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, and quit on May 25 over the Congress's second straight Lok Sabha defeat, with an abysmal tally of 52 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

