'Thank You': Arvind Kejriwal To Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin For Letter To PM

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked MK Stalin for writing to PM Narendra Modi. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raising his voice against the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kejriwal said, "Thank you so much Thiru Stalin. We are grateful for your support."

On Tuesday, Mr Stalin wrote a letter to PM Modi and said that he is saddened and disappointed over the arrest of Manish Sisodia and that the latter has been made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving him of the constitutional guarantee.

"One can notice a fact that in the last 9 years, the independence of investigating agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Centre is involved," Mr Stalin had noted in a letter to PM.

MK Stalin had stressed the misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices and had said that the arrest of Sisodia will be remembered as 'Black Day' in the BJP regime at the Union.

"I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices including that of office of Governor can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India and the day of arrest of Thiru Manish Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union," his letter read.

"I hope that you will agree that different ideologies and several political parties are the heartbeats of Indian Democracy. In the same stretch, the rule of law and personal liberty are the cornerstones of our criminal justice system. While it is so, I am saddened and disappointed to note that Manish Sisodia, the elected Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested on trumped-up allegations and made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of Personal Liberty," the letter read.

MK Stalin in his letter further added that atrocities such as raids on the leaders of the opposition parties, unseating of the elected governments by abusing the anti-defection law and unleashing the investigating agencies arrogantly to arrest opposition leaders or leaders of discomfort for the BJP are not only just misuse of power but they also remind the days of Emergency.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had appealed to PM Modi to take all steps to uphold the residual reputation of the Premier Investigating Agencies and Constitutional offices during the last nine years of BJP rule at the Union, especially the office of the Governor and direct the release of Manish Sisodia unconditionally, who has been arrested by demeaning the due process of law and fundamental principles of our seven decades old Constitution.

Manish Sisodia was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Mr Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

On Monday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday sent Sisodia to Judicial Custody for 14 days after noting that CBI didn't demand further Custody of him at this time, but it may be sought later if required.

Manish Sisodia has been allowed to have medicines prescribed in his MLC conducted by the CBI officials.

He has also been permitted to carry a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of The Gita during the judicial custody period.

As requested by Mr Sisodia's side, the court had also directed the Jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping the accused in the vipassana cell/ Meditation cell.

The CBI during the hearing submitted that he has not supported the investigation, and the witnesses were terrified.

"His party and leaders are politicizing the matter and that various important witnesses are to be examined," CBI had added.

On the last date, the Court issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10, 2023.

