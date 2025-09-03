"Thank All Kannadigas Of Karnataka": Author Banu Mushtaq On Dasara Invite

Amid a growing and contentious row over the Dasara invitation to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, the district administration of Mysuru on Wednesday visited the home of the writer at Ameer Mohalla in Karnataka's Hassan city to officially invite her to inaugurate the festival.

Ms Mushtaq, 77, was also felicitated.

"It's a great occasion. For their invitation, I thank all Kannadigas of Karnataka, the state government of Karnataka and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and District administration Mysuru," Ms Mushtaq told NDTV.

The Congress-led government's decision to name Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dasara had stirred a major controversy in the state.

The BJP questioned the move, claiming that Banu Mushtaq "does not respect" Goddess Chamundeshwari or the idea of equating the Kannada language with the goddess. BJP leaders further alleged that the name of Deepa Bhasti, the translator of Banu Mushtaq's Booker-winning book, was overlooked because she is a Hindu.

The delegation, led by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy, presented the writer with a bouquet, a traditional Mysuru Peta (headgear), a shawl, and a memento, while formally inviting her to inaugurate the festivities.

Ms Mushtaq's family members were present on the occasion. She will inaugurate the Dasara on September 22.

Asked about the controversy surrounding her name, Ms Mushtaq said: "At this juncture, no comments. Sorry."

Speaking to reporters at Banu Mushtaq's residence, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikanth Reddy said: "As you are aware, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the name of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dusshera festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, and directed us to extend the invitation to her respectfully."

"As per these directions, the full district administration, including the CEO, Corporation Commissioner, and members of the Dusshera Welcome Committee, came to Hassan and extended the invitation. Banu Mushtaq madam has joyfully agreed to inaugurate Dusshera on September 22 in Mysuru. I want to thank her for consenting to inaugurate this historic event," Mr Reddy stated.