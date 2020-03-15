Thane Woman, Missing Since 2014, Found In Meerut. She Had Eloped

The woman now has a son and a daughter, police said (Representational)

A girl from Thane near Mumbai, who went missing five years ago, was traced to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and reunited with her parents, police said on Saturday.

The girl was 17 when she went missing, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Thane police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell said.

"She was kidnapped on December 10, 2014. Acting on a tip-off, we rescued her from Meerut. She now has a 4-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. She said she had eloped with a man and got married. The man was identified as Nazeem Bulho Khan," he added.