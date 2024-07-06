Thane Woman Forges Police Permission Documents For Serial Shooting, Case Filed

No arrest has been made in the case so far, police said (Representational)

A woman was booked in Thane on Saturday for allegedly fabricating police permission documents for shooting a Marathi serial, an official said.

The incident came to light when a constable handling the police desk for such permission saw a serial being filmed along the arterial GB Road on Friday and sensed something amiss, the Kasarvadavali police station official said.

"The constable realised the documents showing permission from the Wagle Estate deputy commissioner of police for the serial shooting was forged. The production manager on the set told the constable he got the documents from a woman who charged between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 for them," the official informed.

A probe confirmed the documents, which were purportedly issued on July 5, were fake, after which the woman was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and other offences, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the Kasarvadavali police station official added.

