Fire Destroys Scrap Godown In Maharashtra's Thane, No Casualties

Fire In Thane Godown: No one was injured in the blaze. (Representational)

A fire broke out on Thursday in a godown where cardboard waste was kept in Bhiwandi powerloom town of Thane district in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 2 am in the godown in Mithpada area of Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The godown is located in a residential area having nearly 100 houses. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 7 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

In the last two months, a number of scrap godowns have been destroyed in fires in Bhiwandi town.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)