Tesla Makes India Entry, BS Yediyurappa Welcomes Elon Musk To Karnataka

US electric car giant Tesla finally made its entry in India and registered as a company in Karnataka's Bengaluru prompting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to welcome CEO Elon Musk to the country and his state.

The carmaker has set up an R&D unit in Bengaluru, the chief minister confirmed on Twitter.

Mr Yediyurappa tweeted: "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

The company is also in touch with as many as five state governments to set up operations in the country.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8 with its registered office in Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

The regulatory filing shows the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The other states the company is in talks with are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Elon Musk had also confirmed the entry of Tesla into the Indian market in 2021. Last month, Mr Musk said, "Next year for sure" on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also announced Tesla's arrival in India.

Mr Gadkari, the Transport Minister, had in December said the Tesla Model 3 will be launched first in India.

Model 3, the cheapest among Tesla vehicles, with prices starting at roughly Rs 55 lakhs, will be the first model to be launched, according to a report. The bookings will apparently start in January, the report said.

Tesla's entry into India comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly focusing to promote the use of electric vehicles.

Tesla had planned its India entry in 2016 but the company never went ahead with its operations post the announcement apparently due to the changing import policies and dismal infrastructure for electric vehicles. The company had even accepted orders from Indian customers.

The past couple of years have seen an influx of privately imported Tesla vehicles in the country. The infrastructure is on the rise as well which may have prompted the company to look at the potential the market has to offer.