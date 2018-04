A man was shot at and injured after suspected terrorists shot at him in Shopian (Representational)

Suspected terrorists on Sunday night shot at and injured a man in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.Terrorists fired upon Kifayat Mir, a resident of Shopian, near Pinjoora area of the district, a police official said. He said Mr Mir was rushed to a hospital in an injured condition.Further details are awaited, the official said.