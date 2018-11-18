Young Man Kidnapped By Terrorists In Kashmir After 2 Teens Killed: Report

A teenage baker who was found dead on Saturday was among five people kidnapped by terrorists from various villages across Shopian.

All India | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: November 18, 2018 12:12 IST
Srinagar: 

A young man was kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian a day after a second Kashmiri teenager was killed by terrorists. 

The young man has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai. He was kidnapped from a village in the south Kashmir district.

The kidnapping comes a day after a 19-year-old's body was found with his throat slit in Shopian. Huzaif Kuttay, a baker from nearby Kulgam district, was among five people kidnapped by terrorists from various villages across the district on Saturday. Police said that while two others were freed after questioning, the rest remain missing.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old schoolboy was shot dead by terrorists on suspicion of aiding security forces. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing strong condemnation from internet users and political parties alike.

(With inputs from ANI)

KashmirShopianJammu and Kashmir

