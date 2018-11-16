Civilian's Bullet-Hit Body Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The body of the man was found in Kilora area in Pulwama district. (Representational image)

A bullet-riddled body of a civilian, who was abducted by the terrorists on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been found in Kilora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The man, identified as Nadeem Manzoor was a native of Shopian's Safanagri village.

"Terrorists in the intervened night of November 15 and 16 forcibly abducted a civilian and later killed him in a brutal act of terror in Pulwama. His bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Kilora, Pulwama," an official statement read.

A case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.