Civilian's Bullet-Hit Body Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The man, identified as Nadeem Manzoor was a native of Shopian's Safanagri village.

All India | | Updated: November 16, 2018 09:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Civilian's Bullet-Hit Body Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The body of the man was found in Kilora area in Pulwama district. (Representational image)

Pulwama: 

A bullet-riddled body of a civilian, who was abducted by the terrorists on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been found in Kilora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The man, identified as Nadeem Manzoor was a native of Shopian's Safanagri village.

"Terrorists in the intervened night of November 15 and 16 forcibly abducted a civilian and later killed him in a brutal act of terror in Pulwama. His bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Kilora, Pulwama," an official statement read.

A case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirPulwama

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaTrupti DesaiMercedes CLSMIUI 10Live TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBinny Bansal

................................ Advertisement ................................