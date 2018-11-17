Another Teen Killed By Terrorists In Kashmir Day After Shocking Execution

The victim, 19-year-old Huzaif Kuttay, was a baker by profession.

Hours after five people were abducted by suspected terrorists from villages across Shopian district on Saturday morning, one of them was found murdered in a deserted orchard.

Police believe terrorists may have slit the throat of 19-year-old Huzaif Kuttay, a baker by profession, on the suspicion that he was a police informer. While two other abductees were released, the rest are still missing. Further information is awaited.

The incident comes close on the heels of terrorists summarily executing a 17-year-old boy from Safanagri village on similar suspicions on Thursday night. A video of the incident went viral on the social media today, drawing strong condemnation from netizens and political parties alike.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned Mr Kuttay's murder on Twitter soon after the incident came to light. "Another dastardly killing of a young man, and this time the terrorists slit his throat. This barbarism has no place in our society & no struggle, no matter how lofty the claims to justify it, can condone this inhuman behaviour," he said.