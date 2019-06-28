Terrorist Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The encounter took place in Kralpora area of Budgam district. (Representational image)

A terrorist was shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district this morning, police said.

A joint team of army, CRPF and the Kashmir police launched a search operation in Kralpora area of the district following intelligence inputs on the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist fired at the search party.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the area.

The identity of the terrorist and his group's affiliation is being ascertained.

More details awaited

