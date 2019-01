Pulwama encounter: A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, officials said.

The encounter broke out at Zahidpora in the district after terrorists fired at security forces during a search operation, the officials added.

They said the terrorist was shot dead in the encounter that followed; arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot, the police said.