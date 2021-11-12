Terrorist Planning Suicide Attack Among 3 Shot Dead In J&K Joint Ops

Three terrorists were shot dead by joint teams of Indian Army and CRPF in J&K

Three terrorists including one of the most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were shot dead by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Based on digital evidence from mobile phone, one of the terrorists was being trained for a suicide attack, the police said.

In Kulgam, the army and Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF, launched a search operation after they got intelligence inputs of presence of terrorists. The terrorists were found and told to surrender, the police said in a statement.

The terrorists, however, fired at the forces, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was shot dead. Another one who managed to hide at night was told to surrender in morning. He, too, shot at the security forces, after which they killed him, the police said.

The joint teams ensured safety of civilians and shifted them to safer places before the encounter.

The dead terrorists have been identified as Hizbul terrorists Shiraz Ahmad and Yawar Ahmad. Police records show both were part of groups involved in several terror crimes including attacks on security forces and civilians. Shiraz was among the most wanted terrorists and had been active since 2016.

The second encounter happened at Bund Bemina, where a terrorist was shot dead by a joint team of the army and the CRPF's quick reaction force. This Hizbul terrorist has been identified Amir Riyaz. Amir was suspected to be tasked to carry out a suicide mission, the police said. Digital evidence recovered from his mobile phone shows he was being prepared by a terror outfit for a suicide attack, the police said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out both the operations in a professional manner, resulting in elimination of three terrorists including a most wanted one.

He also congratulated the police and special forces units for working with great synergy and coordination.