Terrorist Killed, Infiltration Attempt Foiled In Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, officials said.
They said a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.
They said one foreign terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.
One foreign #terrorist killed in Sudpora near LoC in #Kupwara. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 26, 2022
Further details of the incident were awaited.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)