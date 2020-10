The identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained, the police said (Representational)

Security forces killed a terrorist after an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police have said. The terrorist's identity is being ascertained, they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kashmir's Zainapora this evening following information about presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at security forces, a police official said.

More details were awaited, he added.