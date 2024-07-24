Fresh Encounter In J&K's Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed, Soldier Injured

A terrorist was killed and a soldier injured after a gunfight ensued during a search operation by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday. This is the second encounter in 24 hours in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, a soldier was killed in action as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid in Poonch district near the Line of Control.

The Army had launched a joint search operation with the J&K Police after getting information about the presence of terrorists in an area in Kupwara's Kowut, a few days ago.

"On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army said in a statement.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials said. This is the latest in a string of terrorist attacks in the region.

The body Lance Naik Subash Kumar, who was injured in the intense gunfight on Tuesday and later died from his injuries, has been handed over to the Army after autopsy.

All Ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme #sacrifice of #Braveheart L/Nk Subhash Chander who laid down his life in the line of duty.#WhiteKnightCorps offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IApic.twitter.com/RgljiXv1p5 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 23, 2024

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.

