Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation which is still underway

Srinagar:

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces' positions.

In the retaliatory firing, one terrorist was killed, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received. 

Comments
Jammu and KashmirPulwama

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com