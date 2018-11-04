Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene (Representational)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a brief gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Khudpora area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as terrorists opened fire upon the personnel who then retaliated.

One terrorist was killed, the official said, adding that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the scene of the encounter.