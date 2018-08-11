Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Not A Foreigner, Claims Family In Kashmir

A protest shutdown was held in Langate on Saturday. (File)

A family in north Kashmir on Saturday claimed that one of the five terrorists - killed in a gunfight with the Army on Thursday and passed off as foreigners - was their son.

The family living in Langate town in the Kupwara border district lodged a missing report about their son Muzaffar Ahmad Mir at the police station on August 9 - the day the five terrorists were killed in the Rafiabad gunfight in the neighbouring Baramulla district.

Police sources said the report was filed by his father Bashir Ahmad Mir.

A protest shutdown was held in Langate on Saturday after the family's claim.

The Army on Friday said all the five terrorists killed in the gunfight in Dooniwari forest area of Rafiabad were foreigners belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The army said the group had recently infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.