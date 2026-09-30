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Lashkar Terrorist Gunned Down During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K

The operation was carried out jointly by the Army, police and CRPF.

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Lashkar Terrorist Gunned Down During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K
The terrorist has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Fauzi Musa.

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district late on Tuesday evening. 

Officials said the terrorist was identified as Fauzi Musa, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. 

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said the operation, termed Operation Korag, was carried out jointly by the Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Korag, near Yousmarg in Budgam. 

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist (was) neutralised," it said. 

Musa, who was wanted for his involvement in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, had escaped an encounter in the Yousmarg hills on September 5, in which his close aide, Yasir, was killed, news agency PTI reported. 

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