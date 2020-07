Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Loc In J&K's Kupwara

Terrorists tried to infiltrate but were intercepted by our troops, Army official said (Representational)

An unidentified terrorist was killed when troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an Army official said.

He said the alert troops eliminated the intruder when they noticed suspicious movement across the LoC in Keran sector.

"Terrorists tried to infiltrate but were intercepted by our troops. One terrorist was killed," the official said, adding an AK rifle was recovered.

The operation was in progress when the last reports came in, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)