Terrorist Involved In Bank Manager's Killing Shot Dead: Kashmir Police

The terrorist involved in the recent targeted killing of a bank manager in Kashmir was among two Lashkar-e-Toiba operatives gunned down in an encounter in Shopian last night, police have said.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police, sharing information about the operation jointly conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on June 2 in Kulgam district," the police added in another tweet.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was shot on June 2, soon after he had joined his posting in Kashmir's Kulgam. A terrorist was caught on camera entering the bank and firing at him.

The murder had sparked outrage as it added to the series of targeted killings in the Valley.

The targeted attacks on migrant workers and local minorities started last year.

Jammu and Kashmir is also witnessing protests by Kashmiri Pandits demanding that they be relocated to safer areas.

Members of the community have been protesting since Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead inside the magistrate's office in Budgam last month.

About 4,000 Kashmir Pandits employed in the Valley under a Prime Minister's rehabilitation package have threatened mass migration as they no longer feel safe.