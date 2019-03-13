Terrorist Hideout Found in Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, 1 Arrested

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: March 13, 2019 11:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorist Hideout Found in Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, 1 Arrested

The hideout was found in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

One person was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.

"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said.

Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsHardik PatelEthiopian AirlinesRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchNote 7HuaweiGmail

................................ Advertisement ................................