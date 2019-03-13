Terrorist Hideout Found in Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, 1 Arrested

One person was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.
"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said.
#Police in #Yaripora area of #Kulgam have busted a #hideout. #Arms & ammunition including grenades & live rounds recovered. #Case registered. One person Mohd Ayoub arrested in the matter. @JmuKmrPolice@policekulgam- Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 13, 2019
Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.