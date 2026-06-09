Terror Hideout To Purple Revolution: How Lavender Changed Fate Of A J&K Town

Once a terror hideout, Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district is undergoing an unlikely transformation. Hills that once witnessed the shadow of violence are now covered in fields of lavender, bringing new opportunities for farmers and attracting a growing number of tourists.

For decades, local farmers depended largely on maize cultivation across vast stretches of land. The introduction of lavender farming has changed that equation, with oil extracted from the aromatic crop finding buyers in domestic and international markets.

"This is scripting a new chapter of economic prosperity while giving a fillip to tourism," said local resident Atiqa.

The sprawling lavender fields have also emerged as a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the country.

For industrialist Kajal Shah, the visit turned into a memorable personal moment. "We have been married for 36 years, and my husband never proposed to me all these years. This time, he used lavender flowers to express his love for me. They did the magic," she said with a smile.

Bhaderwah's lavender story has also found recognition at the national level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the region's purple revolution in his Mann Ki Baat programme, showcasing how farmers in the remote Himalayan town were finding new sources of income through floriculture.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, recalled the challenges faced during the early days of the initiative.

"A decade ago, Bhaderwah had either maize fields or barren land. When we started, there were physical and mental hurdles. People were reluctant to part with their land. So we began lavender cultivation on leftover patches, assuring villagers we would return their land if it failed," he said.

The experiment soon paid off.

"When farmers made a fortune overnight, the entire village came forward," Dr Singh said. "This vindicated a vital concept: a startup doesn't require an IT degree or a PhD. Many young entrepreneurs here aren't even graduates. Some haven't passed Class 12."

He credited the Prime Minister's mention of the initiative in Mann Ki Baat for giving further momentum to the movement.

Today, Bhaderwah's lavender growers have partnered with leading players in the aroma industry in India and abroad. What began as an experiment on small patches of land has grown into a new economic opportunity for the region, with lavender farming and tourism together reshaping the fortunes of the town.