Terror Group ULFA Takes Responsibility For Ambush On Army In Assam

The Army claimed it has not suffered any damage in the ambush.

The banned ULFA (Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for an ambush on an Army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia district on the previous day, in which security forces have claimed that at least one terrorist was injured.

The terror outfit, in an emailed media statement, said that the ambush, codenamed 'Operation Lakhipathar', was undertaken to mark 'Protest Day', which the terrorist organisation observes on November 28.

During an area domination exercise, the Army team was ambushed on the Pengeri-Digboi Road in Barpathar area on Monday morning.

The terrorists exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) on the leading mine-protected vehicle (MPV), and fired around 20-30 rounds.

The Army has claimed that it has not suffered any damage except for a punctured tyre, and in retaliatory firing, at least one ULFA(I) terrorist was "seriously injured as was apparent from splattered blood stains found in the forest area".

A joint operation with state police was launched in the area immediately after the incident, with tracker dogs and specialised equipment pressed into service, but no further contact with the terrorists could be established, an Army spokesperson said.

The fleeing terrorists have left behind a remote device, batteries, wires and food, he said.

ULFA(I), on the other hand, claimed that the attack led to damage of the MPV and injuries to several security personnel.

The terrorist organisation did not mention about any injury to its cadres.

The 'Protest Day' of ULFA(I) marks the launch of 'Operation Bajrang' against the terrorist outfit by the Army in 1990.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)