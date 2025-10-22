Suspected Terrorist Of Banned Outfit ULFA(I) Killed In Arunachal Pradesh Encounter

A suspected terrorist of the banned outfit ULFA (Independent) was killed in a fierce gun battle with security forces led by Assam Rifles personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the encounter took place at the 6 Mile area under the Namsai police station.

Earlier, Assam Rifles had received an input from its own sources about the presence of six to seven members of ULFA cadres in the 6 Mile Lekang Khampti area, based upon which an operation was launched. As the Assam Rifles team approached the location, they were fired upon by the ULFA cadres, to which the Assam Rifles retaliated.

In the ensuing gun battle, one suspected terrorist was killed, and the rest fled the area.

An HK series automatic rifle, one grenade, and three bags have been recovered from the encounter site.

A search operation is underway, with the forces using a chopper, drone, and tracker dogs, the police said.

The group of suspected ULFA ( I) terrorists was from the same group that had recently carried out an attack at an army COB in Kakopathar in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district last week, sources said.