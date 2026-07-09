"Terror Camps Crumbled During Op Sindoor": PM To Indian Diaspora In Melbourne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the expat Indian community in Australia's Melbourne today, spoke of India's initiatives to tackle terror, and in this context, mentioned Operation Sindoor -- air strikes carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Underscoring that "terror camps crumbled during Operation Sindoor," he said India's initiatives to combat terror have sent a clear message across the world, which is now also witnessing the "capability and credibility of India's defence platforms".

"During Operation Sindoor, you must have seen the explosions that struck terrorist hideouts. Those explosions have resonated across the world," he said.

"When such a decisive strike was carried out against terror camps, didn't it make you feel proud?" he said.