Terror Attack Foiled, Firing Underway Between CRPF And Security Forces

Gunbattle between terrorists and security forces has entered its second day (File Photo)



Here are the updates on the encounter in Srinagar's Karan Nagar:



Security forces in Srinagar have been involved in a gunbattle in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. The attack has left one soldier dead. After a sentry saw heavily-armed men at Karan Nagar near CRPF Batallion headquarters, he fired at them, forcing them to flee. After this, security forces launched a search operation and tracked down the men to a nearby house under-construction Two terrorists are said to be hiding inside the under-construction building.In the resulting encounter, which began at around 10 in the morning yesterday, a CRPF soldier was killed and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was also injured. The gunfight between security forces and the terrorists is said to have entered the second day, as reports are coming in saying that fresh firing has been reported early this morning in Karan Nagar.