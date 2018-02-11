Jammu On High Alert, Schools Shut After Army Camp Terror Attack: Updates

Security has been heightened in and around Jammu

Here are the updates on the anti-terror operations at the Sunjuwan Army Camp:



11:47 (IST) The residents of Sainik Colony in Sunjuwan are serving meals, tea, snacks and water to hundreds of people, mostly police and paramilitary personnel and scribes, camping outside the main gate of the sprawling military station since Saturday, reported news agency PTI. 11:25 (IST) According to army sources, one more terrorist has been killed during operation. 11:24 (IST) Army Chief Bipin Rawat reached Jammu this morning to review the anti-terror operations.

On early Saturday morning, Sunjuwan Army Camp in Jammu was attacked by terrorists heavily armed with ammunition and hand grenades. The Army said 5 soldier and a civilian have died in the attack. Nine have sustained injuries. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed as of Saturday evening and one more has been killed today, according to army sources.Areas surrounding the army camp has been put on high alert and schools are shut. Most of the 150 houses in the campus have been cleared and the occupants moved out.The terrorists reportedly entered from the the back end of the camp. It is believed to be a fidayeen (suicide) attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, police said. The police is yet to ascertain how they filtered into the army camp.Operations still on.