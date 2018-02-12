"Pakistan Will Pay For This Misadventure": Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On Jammu Attack "The Ministry of Defence will stand by the Army. We have to work together with the Jammu and Kashmir government," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nirmala Sitharaman's comments come after the terrorist attack at the Sunjuwan army camp Jammu: With two terror strikes on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in two days, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today repeatedly declared that Pakistan will "pay" for its role in the attacks. The minister said she could not "state a timeline" for action against Pakistan. "But will say this, Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat, Pakistan will pay for it," Ms Sitharaman said.



"The Ministry of Defence will stand by the Army. We have to work together with the Jammu and Kashmir government," she added.



On Saturday, one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years took place in Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, in which five army personnel and a civilian died. Ten people, including six women and children, were injured. The police said terrorists of Jaish-e Mohammad were involved, who were killed after a nearly 36-hour operation.



Another suicide attack on a CRPF camp in the heart of Srinagar was repulsed this morning.



Pakistan has already warned India against conducting cross-border strikes as happened in 2016, after 18 soldiers had died in the terror attack at the army base in Uri. An army team had crossed the Line of Control and carried out a raid on terror bases.



A statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry today said it was a "well-established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations" before any proper investigation has been conducted.



In a scathing attack on Pakistan, Ms Sitharaman said the neighbouring state has not taken any action "despite dossier after dossier given to them... In fact those responsible for Mumbai terror attack are freely roaming in Pakistan".



Even so, India will present evidence in this case, which the home ministry and the foreign ministry currently has. Giving evidence to Pakistan will be a "continuous process" because it has to be "proven again and again", Ms Sitharaman said. But it does not take away India's right to retaliate at an appropriate time, the minister added.



With two terror strikes on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in two days, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today repeatedly declared that Pakistan will "pay" for its role in the attacks. The minister said she could not "state a timeline" for action against Pakistan. "But will say this, Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat, Pakistan will pay for it," Ms Sitharaman said."The Ministry of Defence will stand by the Army. We have to work together with the Jammu and Kashmir government," she added.On Saturday, one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years took place in Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, in which five army personnel and a civilian died. Ten people, including six women and children, were injured. The police said terrorists of Jaish-e Mohammad were involved, who were killed after a nearly 36-hour operation.Another suicide attack on a CRPF camp in the heart of Srinagar was repulsed this morning.Pakistan has already warned India against conducting cross-border strikes as happened in 2016, after 18 soldiers had died in the terror attack at the army base in Uri. An army team had crossed the Line of Control and carried out a raid on terror bases.A statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry today said it was a "well-established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations" before any proper investigation has been conducted. In a scathing attack on Pakistan, Ms Sitharaman said the neighbouring state has not taken any action "despite dossier after dossier given to them... In fact those responsible for Mumbai terror attack are freely roaming in Pakistan".Even so, India will present evidence in this case, which the home ministry and the foreign ministry currently has. Giving evidence to Pakistan will be a "continuous process" because it has to be "proven again and again", Ms Sitharaman said. But it does not take away India's right to retaliate at an appropriate time, the minister added.