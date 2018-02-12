Soldier Dies In Encounter, Alert Sentry Averts Major Terror Attack On Camp

An encounter is on near the hospital, from where a Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jutt, escaped on February 6. Loud gunshots can be heard intermittently, as security forces engage with two terrorists hiding in a building, close to the hospital. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has died in the gunbattle.
Just at daybreak on Monday, an alert sentry spotted few men with AK 47 rifles and bags approach a CRPF) camp, at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Some of the terrorists escaped after the sentry fired at them. Sources say, the terrorists were trying to sneak into the CRPF camp.
Sources say, security forces have been able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the building and CRPF personnel are carrying out search operations around the periphery of the camp.
Today's attempt, to attack the CRPF camp comes just two days after five soldiers and a civilian were killed at the Sunjuwan army base station. At least ten people including soldiers, women and children were also injured in the attack. A group of heavily armed terrorists attacked the army base at 4.45 am, on Saturday. The terrorists entered the quarters of the Junior Commissioned Officers when everyone was asleep. The chief of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, was in Jammu yesterday, to review the operations that lasted for nearly 30 hours.