Soldier Dies In Encounter, Alert Sentry Averts Major Terror Attack On Camp One CRPF personnel has died in a fierce encounter at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Heavily armed terrorists have targeted a CRPF camp, close to the hospital from where Pakistani terrorist, Naveed Jutt, escaped on February 6

Srinagar: Highlights A CRPF jawan dies in encounter at Karan Nagar in Srinagar Major attack averted, after alert sentry opened fire at terrorists Fire exchange on between terrorists, security forces in Srinagar



Just at daybreak on Monday, an alert sentry spotted few men with AK 47 rifles and bags approach a CRPF) camp, at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Some of the terrorists escaped after the sentry fired at them. Sources say, the terrorists were trying to sneak into the CRPF camp.



Sources say, security forces have been able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the building and CRPF personnel are carrying out search operations around the periphery of the camp.



"During searches in the peripheral area of the camp, it was found that the terrorists had entered a building in the area, which was later surrounded and fire exchanges are continuing between the terrorists and the security forces," said senior police sources.



Today's attempt, to attack the CRPF camp comes just two days after five soldiers and a civilian were killed at the Sunjuwan army base station. At least ten people including soldiers, women and children were also injured in the attack. A group of heavily armed terrorists attacked the army base at 4.45 am, on Saturday. The terrorists entered the quarters of the Junior Commissioned Officers when everyone was asleep. The chief of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, was in Jammu yesterday, to review the operations that lasted for nearly 30 hours.



