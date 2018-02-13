Overnight Firing, Encounter In Srinagar On For Over 20 Hours, One Soldier Dies For over 20 hours, an encounter is on at Karan Nagar in Srinagar, where terrorists tried to attack a CRPF camp

Share EMAIL PRINT Encounter on overnight at Karan Nagar in Srinagar Srinagar: An encounter that started at 10 am on Monday is still going on, with intermittent firing through the night. A joint operation is being carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers and the Jammu and Kashmir police.



Two terrorists are still hiding inside the under construction building near the CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar.



On Monday, a soldier of the CRPF had died and a policeman injured during the gun battle with terrorists, who tried to attack the CRPF camp.



A guard had spotted the terrorists with AK 47 rifles and ammunition bags at daybreak and opened fire, thus averting a major attack.



"During searches in the peripheral area of the camp, it was found that the terrorists had entered a building in the area, which was later surrounded and fire exchanges are continuing between the terrorists and the security forces," said senior police sources.



The CRPF camp is near the hospital from where a Pakistani terrorist escaped on February 6. Through the day loud gunshots could be heard as security forces engaged with the two terrorists.



Yesterday's attempt to attack the CRPF camp comes just two days after a terror attack in Jammu's Sunjuwan army base camp, in which five soldiers and a civilian were killed. At least ten people, including soldiers, women and children, were injured.



