Overnight Firing, Encounter In Srinagar On For Over 20 Hours, One Soldier Dies

Two terrorists are still hiding inside the under construction building near the CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar.
On Monday, a soldier of the CRPF had died and a policeman injured during the gun battle with terrorists, who tried to attack the CRPF camp.
A guard had spotted the terrorists with AK 47 rifles and ammunition bags at daybreak and opened fire, thus averting a major attack.
"During searches in the peripheral area of the camp, it was found that the terrorists had entered a building in the area, which was later surrounded and fire exchanges are continuing between the terrorists and the security forces," said senior police sources.
Yesterday's attempt to attack the CRPF camp comes just two days after a terror attack in Jammu's Sunjuwan army base camp, in which five soldiers and a civilian were killed. At least ten people, including soldiers, women and children, were injured.