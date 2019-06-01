Tendu Leaves, Used To Make Beedi, Stored In Madhya Pradesh School Godowns

Beedi is a thin cigarette with tobacco flake wrapped in tendu leaf.

Two government schools in Madhya Pradesh are being used to store tendu leaves during the summer vacations. The leaves, which are used for manufacturing beedis, are being stored in two schools in Madiyado and Rajpura villages in the Damoh district of the state. Beedi is a thin cigarette with tobacco flake wrapped in tendu leaf.

The education officer in Damoh said he has no idea how the schools got coverted into godowns for storing tendu leaves.

"No such order has been passed by the office of the District Election Officer that tendu leaves be stored in schools. The schools are reopening on June 10 and this would disrupt the studies," said BS Rajput, Block Education Officer, Damoh.

He added that proper investigation would be carried out about who gave the orders for converting the schools into Tendu leave godowns.