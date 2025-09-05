Telugu Film In Trouble With Cops Over Cannabis Cultivation Scenes In Trailer

A Telugu film that is yet to be released has got into trouble -- not from the Censor Board or political groups, but from the anti-narcotics enforcement wing of the Telangana police.

In a stern directive, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has condemned the recently released trailer of the film "Ghaati", expressing grave concern over its apparent focus on cultivation, transportation, and consumption of cannabis, warning the filmmakers of potential legal action.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and starring acclaimed actress Anushka Shetty, is produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainment. The promotional material for the movie, however, has come under intense scrutiny from the authorities.

In its official statement, the enforcement wing said, "The government has taken serious note of the recently released trailer of the Telugu film 'Ghaati', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty. The trailer, produced under First Frame Entertainment, appears to focus heavily on the cultivation, transportation, and consumption of cannabis (ganja)."

EAGLE's observation highlighted a crucial point of contention: "Certain scenes risk glorifying narcotic-related activities and the trailer does not display statutory warnings cautioning against drug abuse, which is a matter of grave concern, particularly for students and youth."

The statement reminded the film's creators that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 strictly prohibits activities such as cultivation, production, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, and consumption of narcotic substances. The agency also pointed out that abetment or conspiracy (Section 29) is punishable by law.

The enforcement wing has urged the filmmakers to take immediate corrective measures, including avoiding the glorification of narcotic use or trade in the final film.

It has also mandated that the film "incorporate scrolling statutory warnings like 'Ganja is banned in India and is extremely harmful to health'".

The group also called for filmmakers to ensure full compliance with the NDPS Act to prevent any misinterpretation or unlawful influence on the public.

EAGLE's statement warns that "Failure to comply may invite legal action under the NDPS Act, 1985".