NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesCommentsOpinion PollsPrevious StatsPhotos

TDP Releases First List Of 9 Candidates For Telangana Assembly Polls

TDP is part of the "grand alliance" that includes the Congress, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti.

All India | | Updated: November 13, 2018 02:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TDP Releases First List Of 9 Candidates For Telangana Assembly Polls

TDP announced the list after Congress released its first list of 65 candidates. (File)

Hyderabad: 

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its first list of nine candidates for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana. TDP is part of the "grand alliance" for the polls and the party is expected to contest 14 seats.

The alliance comprises the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

The total number of assembly segments in the state is 119.

The candidates announced by the TDP include -- Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam assembly constituency), Revuri Prakash Reddy (Warangal West), S Venkata Veeraiah (Sattupalli), Kothakota Dayakar Reddy (Maktal) and Erra Sekhar (Mahabubnagar) among others.

TDP announced the list after its alliance partner Congress released its first list of 65 candidates.

The process of filing nominations began Monday with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

telanganaTelangana Assembly Election 2018TDP
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................