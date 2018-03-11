Telegu Desam Picks CM Ramesh, K Ravindra Kumar For Rajya Sabha Polls

TDP Andhra Pradesh President Kala Venkata Rao in a brief statement said sitting members Mr Ramesh and Mr Kumar, an advocate and part of the TDP legal cell, were nominated after the decision by the party head and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Mr Naidu held prolonged consultations with party leaders for three days before taking the final decision.
Earlier, Varla Ramaiah, seeking a ticket to the Upper House, was said to have been picked by Mr Naidu to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.
He told the media before the final announcement that "in our party, we get positions without spending money".
However, in view of the changed political scenario following its withdrawal of two ministers from the Modi government, the TDP settled for two only.