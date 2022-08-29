Telangana's KCR To Meet Nitish Kumar In Bihar On Wednesday

KCR will visit Bihar to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over lunch on August 31.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a mission to rally Opposition parties across the country against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will visit Bihar to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over lunch on August 31.

Mr Rao, popularly known as KCR, will also distribute money to the families of soldiers who died in the Galwan valley clashes at the Indian border with China in Ladakh.

At a public meeting earlier today, KCR tore into the NDA government at the Centre, saying people should take a pledge to make a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in 2024. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Golmal PM", adding whatever he and the Centre say are "blatant lies".

"We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024. We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise there is no scope to save this nation," he said.

KCR has not held back in criticising the BJP and PM Modi recently, and has often made headlines for his scathing remarks.

He has made several visits to Delhi and states with non-BJP governments in an attempt to stitch together a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Once an enthusiastic supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government -- Telangana Rashtra Samithi often backed PM Modi on key issues in Parliament -- the Telangana Chief Minister is now one of the leading opposition voices against the Centre and the BJP on several issues.

KCR has stepped up efforts to unite various parties against the BJP government's 'anti-people' policies for some time now and has called on various opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav. Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "weakest and inefficient" Prime Minister ever in the country, he had last month said there is a need for "double-engine non-BJP government" at the Centre.