Telangana's KCR Meets Akhilesh Yadav To Discuss 'National Issues'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is trying to forge a non-Congress opposition alliance against the ruling BJP at the Centre, today met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi. Videos showed KCR greeting Mr Yadav with a shawl and a rose bouquet as he got out of his vehicle.

Samajwadi Party's General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav was also seen accompanying Mr Yadav as they met at KCR's official residence. They reportedly discussed issues relating to national politics.

Earlier this month, the Telangana Chief Minister had spoken to a host of opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, and Sharad Pawar as well. He has also made several visits to various states and met many of these leaders several times this year.

KCR has recently been reaching out to like-minded parties to coordinate and intensify attacks on the Centre "to safeguard the democratic values".

He has also stepped up his attack on the BJP and PM Modi. He recently called PM Modi the "weakest PM the country has ever had" and said there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country.

The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers' union representatives.