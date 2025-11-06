Telangana Woman, Lover Kill Her Husband, File Missing Report To Mislead Cops

A wife, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband and attempted to conceal the crime by dumping the body in the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh.

This murder case was cracked by the police within 72 hours.

Telangana's Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Ravula Giridhar, said meticulous investigation, coupled with technical evidence and analysis of CCTV footage, had led the police directly to the culprits.

The victim, identified as Kurumurthi, a watchman residing in Wanaparthy, went missing after the night of October 25. His wife, Kekula Nagamani and her lover, Nandimalla Srikanth have been named as the main accused.

According to the SP, the couple executed a chilling plan. On the night of October 25, Nagamani and Srikanth allegedly intoxicated Kurumurthi with alcohol. They then strangled him with a cooler cord to ensure his death.

To dispose of the body, they rented a self-driving car. They drove to the Srisailam project area and dumped the corpse near the dam.

In a bid to mislead the police and divert suspicion, Nagamani subsequently filed a missing person report at the Wanaparthy Town Police Station.

The elaborate attempt to cover up the crime unravelled quickly. The arrests of Nagamani and Srikanth have confirmed the pre-meditated murder motivated by their illicit relationship.

"No matter how cleverly a crime is committed, the truth will always come out. No offender can escape the law," SP Giridhar said.