Telangana Veterinarian's Rape And Murder Case To Be Heard By Fast-Track Court

The Telangana rape-murder case triggered widespread protests

The Telangana High Court has approved the setting up of a fast-track court to try the four men - aged between 20 and 26 - accused of the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman last week. The horrific assault led to huge protests in Telangana and a massive outpouring of anger across the country. On Monday Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan led a chorus of angry and impassioned voices in parliament, demanding that "these types of people (the accused) need to be brought out in public and lynched".

"The culprits must be punished as soon as possible. Laws have been made, but they are not being implemented take Nirbhaya's case, the culprits must be hanged till death," the young woman's father was quoted by news agency ANI.

The men, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, worked as truck drivers and assistants and drank whiskey before attacking the woman.

According to police documents accessed by NDTV the accused planned the gruesome crime - they allegedly strangled her before burning the body - in detail when they saw her park her scooter near a toll booth.