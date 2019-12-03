'Unfortunate', Says DCW Chief Swati Maliwal After Cops Stop Hunger Strike

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had planned a hunger strike from 10 am

Delhi Police have stopped Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, from sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to protest crimes against women. Ms Maliwal, who has demanded fast-tracking of rape cases and death penalty for rapists, said it was "unfortunate that Delhi Police is not cooperating". The DCW chief also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to demand rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction. She stressed on the implementation of existing laws and asked for cops to be held accountable.

Swati Maliwal announced her hunger strike on Monday. She said she would not get up until the centre provided assurances that her demands would be met.

"I'll sit on hunger strike from 10 am tomorrow at Jantar Mantar. I won't get up until I get assurance from centre that rapists will be served death penalty within 6 months. Police accountability needs to be set," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police has said that while they have not rejected the demand to hold a protest and hunger strike, a letter sent to the commission asking for details and logistics of the planned strike had yet to be answered.

These details include mode of transport, microphone arrangements and the number of protesters expected; these details, with a copy of the undertaking, must be filed in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

According to Swati Maliwal, quoted in a report by news agency PTI, pending permission being granted the cops have erected barricades at the planned protest site and stopped tents from being set up.

Ms Maliwal's planned hunger strike comes amid national outrage over the horrific gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old Telangana woman. Four men have been accused of the crime. According to police documents accessed by NDTV they planned the gruesome crime - they allegedly strangled her alive before burning the body - in detail when they saw her park her scooter near a toll booth.

The incident sparked nationwide protests and led to MPs demanding action in parliament - Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said "these types of people (the rape accused in the Telangana case) need to be brought out in public and lynched".

With input from PTI, ANI