Telangana Teen Dies By Suicide, Bandh Called Over 'Love Jihad'

Tension prevailed in Telangana's Narayanpet town after the BJP and another right-wing outfit called for a strike over the suicide of a teenage girl on Monday. The groups alleged that the girl was cheated and pressured to change her religion by a youth from another community.

The accused, Fasiuddin, 18, has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, said police. A case has been registered against him for abetment to suicide and under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

BJP and VHP leaders and activists yesterday gathered in front of the Narayanpet regional transport depot and tried to block buses. The police intervened and detained several protesters.

The bandh affected normal life, with many shops and business establishments remaining closed. Police conducted patrols across sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

The right-wing leaders have alleged that the teenager's suicide was part of what they described as a pattern of "love jihad" that targeted Hindu girls. They claimed the accused had promised to marry the girl to win her and her family's trust.

"In Narayanpet, Hindu girls are being trapped and misled. The accused allegedly promised to support the girl and marry her, but later pressured her to convert and marry according to Muslim customs," claimed senior BJP leader Nagurao Namaji.

He further alleged that the girl was subjected to blackmail before her death.

"A thorough investigation must be conducted, and strict action taken against anyone found involved. We want justice for the girl and assurance that such incidents do not happen again," he demanded.

The protesters demanded a speedy investigation, strict punishment for the accused if he's found guilty, and stronger measures to protect young women from exploitation.

Police officials said the situation remained under control and urged the public not to spread rumours.

The police have not confirmed the allegations made by the right-wing activists and said that the matter is under investigation.