'He Makes Decisions In Farmhouse': Congress Chief Jabs KCR Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state and took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on corruption and development issues in Telangana.

The Congress chief took a jab at K Chandrashekar Rao and alleged that the chief minister never met the public on issues of development and corruption in the state and made all the decisions while sitting in his farmhouse.

Addressing the gathering at Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, Mr Kharge said, "This is an important election. We are fighting this election against corruption. We are fighting this election against the people who forcefully take away the public lands. The development that you wanted didn't happen. Neither the road is fine nor the irrigation took place. There is no development in the schools of the state either."

"However, KCR has no worries. He makes all the decisions while sitting in his farmhouse and never meets the people. The person who does not meet the public, who does not stay amidst the public, should never be voted," he added.

The Congress leader further urged the public to vote for the Congress party in the state and said that the state would prosper if the party came to power in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed confidence that K Chandrashekar Rao would be elected as Telangana Chief Minister for the third time and launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I am sure that KCR will become the Chief Minister for the third time. The people of Telangana are wise. There has been no communal riot in Telangana apart from Bhainsa. There is peace and prosperity. More needs to be done," Mr Owaisi said at a press conference here.

He said Telangana has among the largest social sector spending in the country.

The ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the November 30 assembly polls in the state.

The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

