Telangana Polls: Actor-Politician Vijayashanthi Who Quit BJP Joins Congress

Mr Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, former MP and veteran actor Vijayashanthi who resigned from the BJP rejoined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party sources said.

Mr Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.

The former BRS MP who left Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in recent times.

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from the Medak Lok Sabha seat on a BRS (then TRS) ticket.

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)