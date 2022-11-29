Telangana Politician YS Sharmila Arrested After High Drama During March

Telangana politician YS Sharmila was arrested today after she tried marching toward Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's residence in Hyderabad against the alleged attack on her by the workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). She will now be produced before a magistrate.

This morning, a crane was brought in by the city police to tow away the car of YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while she still sat inside.

#NDTVBeeps | Watch: Telangana Politician YS Sharmila's Car Towed Away By Cops With Her In It pic.twitter.com/ejQI1QjKUP — NDTV (@ndtv) November 29, 2022

A note from her party said Ms Sharmila set out for the Chief Minister's residence "as a mark of protest and condemnation against the bloody attacks by the TRS goons against her and the party activists during the Padayatra yesterday in Warangal district".

Ms Sharmila was briefly detained yesterday following a clash between her supporters and workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Warangal.

This morning, she got into the driver's seat of one of the cars damaged in yesterday's clash and tried to go to Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence.

Visuals showed her getting inside the car which had damaged windowpanes. She was stopped by the police. After she refused to come out, police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside.

Some party supporters were also whisked away by police.

Ms Sharmila was later taken to SR Nagar police station.