Telangana Orders 60-Day Ban On Paraquat Over Herbicide-Linked Deaths

Paraquat poisoning has emerged as a major public health concern in Telangana, with a rise in deaths prompting urgent government attention. Reports in 2026 indicate that the crisis continue, with no proper centralised registry to track cases. A recent analysis estimates that over 6,000 deaths linked to paraquat have occurred in Telangana over time, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Telangana government has ordered a 60-day ban on the sale, use, and distribution of paraquat under the Insecticides Act, citing risks to human and animal health.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said, "Paraquat is responsible for many deaths in rural areas. Since it is cheap and easily available, it is being misused. A permanent national ban is necessary."

Medical experts warn that paraquat is one of the deadliest poisons used in agriculture. There is no antidote anywhere in the world, and even a small quantity can be fatal. The chemical causes severe damage to the lungs, kidneys, and liver, often leading to multiple organ failure.

Dr. P. Kishan from the Indian Medical Association (Telangana) described paraquat as "an enabler of death in rural households," stressing the urgent need for strict control.

Social activists and doctors are now demanding a nationwide ban, pointing out that paraquat is already prohibited in more than 70 countries.

With hospitals in districts like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Warangal reporting frequent poisoning cases, experts say awareness, regulation, and safer alternatives are critical.

Unless stricter controls are implemented, paraquat will continue to claim lives, turning a common farm chemical into a deadly threat across Telangana.