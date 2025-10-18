Telangana Tuition Teacher, 60, Jailed For Raping 12-Year-Old Student

A special court in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old tuition teacher to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine for raping a 12-year-old girl who was attending his classes.

The victim is a resident of Hyderguda in Rajendranagar Mandal. She was raped by the teacher in December 2017.

The Crime

The victim's mother said that her daughter, then a 7th grade student, had been attending tuition classes at the residence of Dronamraju Subramanyeshwar Rao, who lived in the same apartment complex as her.

READ: Telangana Home Guard, Doctor Arrested For Rape, Illegal Abortion

On December 3, 2017, while the parents were away in Chennai, the victim called her mother late at night and disclosed that Rao had sent other students away after class and then sexually assaulted her in his room.

The mother returned the next morning and immediately filed a complaint at the Rajendranagar Police Station.

Case Registered

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 376(2)(f)(i) of the IPC, Section 5(o) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation was led by Inspector V Umender and later by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Ashok Chakravarthy, who collected crucial evidence and filed the charge sheet.

READ: Supreme Court Relief For Once-Arrested Telangana Women Journalists

Following thorough examination, the special court's Judge P. Anjaneyulu pronounced the verdict, sentencing the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, imposing a fine of Rs 5,000, and awarded a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

In a press release, the police said that the conviction marked a strong stance by the judiciary and law enforcement against crimes targeting children, reinforcing the importance of swift and effective justice under the POCSO Act.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned against minor exploitation.