Telangana Man Prints Appeal To Vote For PM Modi On Son's Wedding Card

Narshimulu said it will be a gift for the wedding.

During election season, it is no surprise to find political parties and candidates vyying to capture voters' attention.

Recently, a request by a Telangana man asking guests at his son's wedding to not bring gifts for the newlyweds but instead vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls has attracted much attention on social media.

Narshimulu, a resident of Arutla village in Kandhi mandal under Sangareddy district, has also printed a photo of the PM on the wedding card.

"If you vote for Narendra Modi ji, that's the gift for this wedding," read the message on the invitation card of Sai Kumar with Mahima Rani.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on April 4.

Narasimhalu said he has great regard and affection for the Prime Minister.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 to June 1 with counting of votes slated for June 4.

Voting across all the 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)